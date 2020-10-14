Langa Mavuso shares his journey of hurt and healing

South African R&B Rising Star, Langa Mavuso, is unveiled by Moziak Magazine as he opens up about the process from hurting to healing in his debut, self-titled album, LANGA, supported by Johnnie Walker. “It’s been an honest retelling of journeys through heartbreak from the age of 23 through to the age of 26,” reveals Langa Mavuso. He adds laughing: “Putting out an album is scary man, it’s like walking out of your house naked – and then asking people to tell you what they think of what they see. Who would do that to themselves?”

On Langa Mavuso’s collaboration with Johnnie Walker he shares: “Johnnie Walker embodies beauty, smoothness and craftsmanship – and I stand for the same in my own life.” Get to know the ins and the outs of the making of LANGA by reading Langa Mavuso’s Moziak Magazine cover story here: http://bit.ly/LANGA

Moziak Magazine’s unveiling of LANGA comes off the back of Langa Mavuso’s highly successful album launch powered by Johnnie Walker which took place this past Thursday at Aurum Restaurant at The Leonardo in Johannesburg and was live streamed on @johniewalkersa Instagram for the whole country to watch. The R&B Rising Star brought to life his incredible body of work through live presentation with a 5-piece band and guest performances with Loyiso Gijana, Aimee George, Manana and Zoë Modiga.

Named by Deezer as their NEXT Artist of 2020 (the only South African artist to feature on their list). The country and world stage can expect a lot more from Langa Mavuso with the release of his debut album which has already received rave reviews from both music critics and fans.

