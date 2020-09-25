Langa Mavuso release heart-melting debut album titled “Langa”

South African R&B Rising Star, Langa Mavuso, has just unveiled his highly anticipated debut album LANGA.

It’s only been two years since singer, songwriter and musician Langa Mavuso burst onto the South African music scene with his critically acclaimed debut EP Liminal Sketches, and breakthrough single Sunday Blues. Both fans and critics alike have lamented the long wait for his highly anticipated sophomore project and his self-titled debut album LANGA is testament, not just to his incredible talent and artistry, but also to how much Langa Mavuso has risen to become one of the most exciting R&B voices of South Africa in the past 24 months, revered for his glorious vocals, exquisite falsetto tones, captivating storytelling and vivid songwriting.

With themes of heartbreak, self-reflection and exploring a new version of himself, the 12-track LANGA album is authentic and relatable. Langa Mavuso shares, “This album is the honest sharing of my heart and a candid journal of my journey back to myself after losing love. It will make you cry, dance and maybe even smile. This is the window into my life through love.”

Stream or download Langa Mavuso’s LANGA here: http://platoon.lnk.to/langa

Incase you have missed Langa Mavuso on the Urban Echo with Rhymesconcetro listen below: