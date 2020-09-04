Langa Mavuso releases new single “Panther” featuring Yanga Chief

With his latest single ‘Love Lost’ surpassing 200,000 streams in just under two months, the Deezer ‘Next Artist of 2020’, South African singer, songwriter and musician, LANGA MAVUSO, is back with a brand new single titled ‘PANTHER’ featuring Yanga Chief as he continues to tease his highly anticipated self-titled debut album titled LANGA, which is scheduled for release on September 25 via Platoon.

Crafted with production duo Noble, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her seminal Grammy Award-winning album The Lion King: The Gift, ‘Panther’ is a smooth and soulful offering with lush R&B sensibilities and expansive soundscapes that will transport listeners on a late summer evening ride. The infectious slow jam sees Langa pour his heart out about searching for healing in all the wrong places, while highlighting his glorious vocals and exquisite falsetto tones, as well as his penchant for captivating storytelling and vivid songwriting.

Listen to ‘PANTHER’ here: https://platoon.lnk.to/Panther

Presave ‘LANGA’ here: http://platoon.lnk.to/langa

Speaking about the inspiration behind his new single ‘Panther’, Langa says: “The song was inspired by a tumultuous time in my life where I had surrounded myself with many distractions to try and get over the pain and heartbreak of a difficult breakup. It captures how exhausting it became to pretend that things were alright with me after this relationship ended. It talks about the many distractions we use to run away from our emotions, whether it’s flashy cars and bottles of champagne to heal the pain, or seeking light in dark places”.

A graduate of the National School of Arts, Rhodes University and the South African College of Music, where he honed his singing skills, vocal abilities and performance prowess, among other things, Johannesburg native Langa Mavuso burst onto the scene in South Africa with his critically acclaimed debut EP Liminal Sketches with Black Coffee’s Soulistic record label, before breaking out to become a star in his own right, buoyed by such fan-favourite and cult classic singles as ‘Home’, ‘Sunday Blues’, and last year’s ‘Mvula’. With his new single ‘Panther’ and upcoming self-titled album, Langa is excited to share his coming of age story with the world.