Lagos born Afro-beats whizz Moelogo To release a new EP

June 23, 2020

British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Moelogo is  regarded as one of the most unique and talented artists in the buzzing Afrobeat and the UK music scene.

Moelogo has a new EP titled ME, a perfect blend of Afrobeat, R&B and Palmwine sounds. The 5-track project is dropping on 26th June 2020.

Mohammed Animashun aka Moelogo introduced himself with a club banger titled Pangolo as his debut single  back in 2013, an EP Moe Is My Name, Music Is My Logo followed shortly after, Later he came through and wreaked havoc with ‘’Baddest’’ featuring British rapper Giggs then an avalanche of collaborations that include Jonas blue, Davido, Sarkodie, Tiggs Da Author and Mr EAZY.

Here is on Me one of his hottest offerings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

