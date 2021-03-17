LADY DU MAKES IT TO THE BIG APPLE

Written by on March 17, 2021

 

On Monday, 15 March Spotify went live with their billboard for the global campaign in support of their African Heat playlist. Lady Du is one of 5 artists selected for this global campaign and has her own billboard in Time Square, New York.

This is a testament of Lady Du’s hard work, hit making talents and continued growth in the music business. She has played a major role in making tracks like Mr JazziQ’s ‘Superstar’ and ‘Dubula’ plus Busta 929 & Mpura’s ‘Umsebenzi Wethu’ massive hits and has also delivered hits of her own with ‘Dakiwe’ and ‘Catalia’

 Lady Du is currently finishing her debut EP and prepping the release of her next single ‘Soft Life’. 

 

Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

BigStar Johnson and King SweetKid Spotted In Studio Together

March 17, 2021

0 0

Smition recruits Gigi Lamayne and MusiholiQ on new single Ang’Khathali

March 16, 2021

0 0

LOCNVILLE JOIN FORCES WITH KHUMZ TO GIVE US ‘TROPHY’

March 15, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Why a murder has sparked such anger in Britain over violence against women

Thumbnail
Previous post

Sho Madjozi reflects on her life with her video for ‘Shahumba’

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST