LADY DU MAKES IT TO THE BIG APPLE

On Monday, 15 March Spotify went live with their billboard for the global campaign in support of their African Heat playlist. Lady Du is one of 5 artists selected for this global campaign and has her own billboard in Time Square, New York.

This is a testament of Lady Du’s hard work, hit making talents and continued growth in the music business. She has played a major role in making tracks like Mr JazziQ’s ‘Superstar’ and ‘Dubula’ plus Busta 929 & Mpura’s ‘Umsebenzi Wethu’ massive hits and has also delivered hits of her own with ‘Dakiwe’ and ‘Catalia’

Lady Du is currently finishing her debut EP and prepping the release of her next single ‘Soft Life’.