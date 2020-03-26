L-TIDO COMES BACK WITH A NEW SINGLE “gHETTO”

After some time away from the music industry the hitmaker L-TIDO is back with a song that will surely solidify his position as an African hip hop pioneer.

GHETTO is the new offering from the versatile artist and its already been labelled as a huge comeback song, he features the talented vocalist WUNDA and they talk about the struggles of making it out of the ghetto, it’s an inspirational song to every kasi resident who wants to make something out of their life’s it being in music or anything else.

GHETTO is a song that does not have a particular demographic, it resonates with people of all ages, gender and race who are all about hustling no matter the situation they find themselves in. GHETTO is surely to be the song to talk about this year.