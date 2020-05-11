Kwame whispers notes to to ease the menace from the current pandemic

Born and raised in the then dusty streets of Ivory Park located in Midrand, Kwame Nkrumah Mahlanga better known as DJ Kwame is set to take over 2020 in a major way. Even with the coronavirus pandemic slowing down all things down, DJ Kwame hasn’t touched the brakes one bit.

Having already signed a deal with a Spanish label, he has dropped his single Abanamali featuring Mathandazo Gatya. Abanamali is a Nguni term that simply means “they don’t have money” , it’s a song based on men who have subjected themselves to the unnecessary pressure in order to impress women by window dressing un existent wealth.

“The aim is not to critique their behaviour but to encourage them to have a different perspective on life .”Kwame says

Kwame credits his radio experience in crafting this masterpiece that is warranting its top spot on the every chart across the country.

Not only is he blazing a trail on radio he has played across Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana. Kwame is more than an individual that just plays music, he is an artist that aims to speak to people’s souls through the language of music.