Ghanian artist Kwame Ak’s debuts a new single “Big Poppa”

Written by on January 18, 2021

Ghanaian afrobeats and afropop artist, Kwame AK has officially released his debut single of the year titled “Big Poppa” off his yet to be released EP, “Yours Now”.   Big Poppa is an African ballad that romantically encapsulates the attitude a man in love shows towards his woman. This masterpiece was mixed and produced by Mikemillz. Born Kwame Akrasi, Kwame AK Spent his child in Adenta, a suburb of Accra. He had his secondary education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Presec, Legon) and furthered to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he spent just a year. He completed his education in the United States.

Listen to Big Poppa HERE

Having a great passion for music at a young age, his early influences were the old hip life artistes such as Reggie Rockstone, Akatakyie, Akyeame, and Samini to name a few, his most recent influences and inspirations are Stonebwoy, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, he says the works of these artists is a great motivator for him to do the music well.

 

 

 

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Manny Yack’s open letter to his father

January 18, 2021

0 0

SA SONGSTRESS Julia Church MAKES WAVES ABROAD

January 18, 2021

0 0

Burna Boy kills another pop feature

January 15, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Biden presidency sets stage for wider global advances on climate policy

Thumbnail
Previous post

Converging Music, Technology and Business – South African Music Week Announced

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST