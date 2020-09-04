Kreative Nativez, Tega & Rvge teams on new EP “KELUG” Nigeria & Zambia Collabo

The best of West and Southern Africa collide in the explosion of sound pulling a trail of cross culture signature rhythm that weaves through all the musical soundscape barriers.

In what they call a Zambia and Nigeria collabo, Nigerian versatile musician Rvge, Zambia dynamic house duo Kreative Natives and Nigeria’s prolific producer Tega are releasing a new EP titled “Krazy Enough 2 Let U GO”. In short “KELUG’’ is refreshing thrill ride of a scintillating pulse that merges a debonair texture of Amapiano and soulful house with traces of a throbbing Afro fusion beat that sweeps in a new wave of African music avant-garde.

Stream and Download “KELUG’’ here

The 8-track EP explores the heart break from dysfunctional relationship step by step from the first track and wording sequence derives from the title of each track on the Ep in that direct order.

After a couple of remixes Kreative Nativez and Tega worked on together, they decided to roll out an original project that saw clips of music flying in between Lusaka and Lagos swiftly all thanks to technology and social media during this time where human race is bereft of physical contact .

Rvge summoned his ultimate intuitive song-writing prowess and his lilting vocals to narrate his love story through sound. The story starts on “Krazy” meeting a potential soulmate and falling head of heels, “Enough” interprets his devastating discovery of cheating that blew his heart into thousand smithereens, “Let u go” is when it finally dawns that their relationship is unmendable therefore finally lets the girl go.

“KELUG’’ is officially out on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer

Catch Kreative Nativez, Tega and Rvge this afternoon 16:00 C.A.T onConnect Africa with Debbiebloodmoon