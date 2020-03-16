KQUESOL IS BACK WITH ANOTHER BANGER

Kquesol is making a comeback in the house scene with the release of a single that brings soulful synergy to African traditional melodies and house music.

Kenneth Ntuli popularly known as KqueSol is no stranger to the music industry, he has created mega house hits with industry giants such as Vinny Da Vince, Christos, Fistaz Mixwell, Atjazz and Lulo Café.

The experiential sounds he explored and fused in the past eight years of being in the music industry has led him to this newly refined sound. His soulful house therapy is known to be one of the greatest sounds that exist today and has firmly placed him in the top five list of underground house producers with soothing African melodies. This new single titled Bayede featuring songstress Lizwi is an eclectic fusion that draws many references from the Afrocentric, ancestral sounds of the late Busi Mhlongo.

“Lizwi was the perfect vocalist for this track because her style of singing is similar to that of Mam Busi Mhlongo,” says the soulful mastermind.

The Mpumalanga based artist is definitely giving local DJ’s a run for their money. The multi-faceted musician has a pocket of surprises; before pursuing music at the SoulCandi Music of Institute he completed a National Diploma in Chemical Engineering.

There’s no slowing down for this master engineer, he is definitely going to take the music industry by storm. Keep your ears on the ground for more of his hits.

This much-anticipated single Bayede featuring Lizwi is available on all digital platforms.