KLY FEATURING Focalistic “Cashflow”

Written by on September 4, 2020

Durban born, Midrand raised hit-maker Siyabonga Mkhize, best known by his moniker KLY, has teamed up with Pitori Maradona Focalistic to bring us Piano-Hip Hop fusion with “Cashflow”. KLY has never disappointed on a hook and he definitely wasn’t about to start now as he just flows setting the tone for Maradona to put it behind the net.

When asked about the collaboration, this is what KLY had to say: “The song came together organically. Herc and I wanted to try mix Amapiano with RnB/Hip Hop and see what we come up with and as we were working, I thought Focalistic would be perfect for the song. I texted him and he came through a couple of days later without even hearing the song and rocked the verse right there and then. The energy was just right.”

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

South African PRODUCER Miss Pru lays out the big guns once more

September 1, 2020

0 0

Tiwa Savage’s highly Anticipated album Celia finally drops

August 31, 2020

0 0

South Africa producer and DJ, MVZZLE drops his long awaited visuals for the single ‘Uvalo’

August 27, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

If not now, when do we grow fossil-fuel-free cities?

Thumbnail
Previous post

Kenya condemns women to ‘death by unsafe abortion’, campaigners warn

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST