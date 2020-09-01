KLY FEATURING Focalistic “Cashflow”

Durban born, Midrand raised hit-maker Siyabonga Mkhize, best known by his moniker KLY, has teamed up with Pitori Maradona Focalistic to bring us Piano-Hip Hop fusion with “Cashflow”. KLY has never disappointed on a hook and he definitely wasn’t about to start now as he just flows setting the tone for Maradona to put it behind the net.

When asked about the collaboration, this is what KLY had to say: “The song came together organically. Herc and I wanted to try mix Amapiano with RnB/Hip Hop and see what we come up with and as we were working, I thought Focalistic would be perfect for the song. I texted him and he came through a couple of days later without even hearing the song and rocked the verse right there and then. The energy was just right.”