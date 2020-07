All the way from Mpumalanga, east of South Africa, give it up for deep house duo – KingTouch & De’KeaY. On their latest offering, ‘KWVRENTN‘ (pronounced quarantine), the producers traverse into the wild amapiano territory that has been all the rage. The 10-piece project is a display for the longing of dancefloors teeming with an assemblage of glistening and gyrating bodies. Listen Here