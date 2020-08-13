King Monada and Henny C hoard the radio spotlight with 98.7 Million Impressions

South African award-winning vocalist, producer , songwriters Monada and Henny C teamed up in music for the first time a few months ago on Henny C’s song, Driver Ya Marato, The love songs maestro Henny C used the song to promote his new album titled Love and War. Driver Ya Marato has been played over 182 times on radio with 98.7 million impressions while the month old official video has over 35 000 views on Youtube. Both Love and War and Driver Ya Marato are available across digital platforms.

Born and raised in Mozambique, Henny C has developed his unique musical style while singing in churches and he has since exhibited it on prestigious even that including Mapungubwe Culinary Music Festival, Annual Collins Chabane Cultural Heritage Festival, Benny Mayengani Fill UP Peter Mokaba Stadium, XMA15 Music Awards and Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

He is also one of the artists featured on Candy Tsamandebele’s current album Still Here on two songs: Yedin https://youtu.be/Ly_jHhg8pZY and Awu Ngeneki https://youtu.be/8s–E4H3EWA.