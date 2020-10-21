King Kaka takes one for Kenya once again!!!

Kenyan rapper King Kaka brews up a storm of exposé in a sequel of his 2019 4th Single from The Servant & The King Mixtape ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ Swahili phase translating “You Fools”

Kaka has forecasted the song to stair up quit a stiff turmoil and summons for God’s protection as the naming and shaming individuals responsible for taking Kenyans for a ride begins.

“Dear lord, it’s been a year since I prayed about my beloved country, I’m about to expose a few more names and for that protect me, asante.” King Kaka’s brief word with the almighty.

“Wajinga nyinyi” ‘s official video coloured Youtube in deepest hue of Red immediately upon its December premiere and currently on 2,913,675 views