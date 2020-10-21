King Kaka takes one for Kenya once again!!!
Written by Qello Mapanya on October 21, 2020
Kenyan rapper King Kaka brews up a storm of exposé in a sequel of his 2019 4th Single from The Servant & The King Mixtape ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ Swahili phase translating “You Fools”
Kaka has forecasted the song to stair up quit a stiff turmoil and summons for God’s protection as the naming and shaming individuals responsible for taking Kenyans for a ride begins.
“Dear lord, it’s been a year since I prayed about my beloved country, I’m about to expose a few more names and for that protect me, asante.” King Kaka’s brief word with the almighty.
WAJINGA NYINYI 2.
YouTube!!! pic.twitter.com/rD7CgosgGV
— KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) October 20, 2020
“Wajinga nyinyi” ‘s official video coloured Youtube in deepest hue of Red immediately upon its December premiere and currently on 2,913,675 views