Kim Jayde presents Kickin’ it, with Kim Jayde

Kim Jayde's love for all things fashion, sneakers and entertainment have culminated in the creation of a brand new online show "Kickin' it with Kim Jayde" set to premiere on Sunday, 25 October 2020 at 5pm C.A.T on her Youtube and IGTV platforms.

The global sneaker (footwear) industry was worth 62.5 billion US Dollars in 2017 and is predicted to reach 97.8 billion US Dollars by 2024. This industry is largely led by the athletes and entertainers, such as the Drakes and Nasty C‘s of the world. The consumer market was predominantly people of colour, but has now grown due to a high demand from the youthful generation of today. As such, Kim Jayde saw the need for a female led show to have discussions centred around the sneaker community – whose hype is at an all time high right now! I mean, who could ever have imagined that people in South Africa would spend R220 thousand on a single pair of Air Dior Sneakers?

Kickin' it with Kim Jayde brings together a diverse group of international guests to have conversations about culture, fashion, entertainment and ofcourse sneakers.

She chats to some of South Africa’s freshest talent like Uncle Vinny and Lucas Raps on advice for the aspiring artists on how to effectively collaborate with brands in the sneaker world and beyond. She sits down with Deben Gogo to chat about being a female in the male dominated DJ World, and how she’s learning to monetize off her social media. She also takes a trip down memory lane with beloved comedian, Jason Goliath on why it’s so important to people of colour that were previously disadvantaged to spend money on flashy things and designer clothes.

Kim Jayde even chats to hip hop legend, Dj Clark Kent on how he got Jay Z signed, as well as what the black lives matter movement means in the sneaker and entertainment industry. It's an insightful, entertaining and informative digital show – with nine episodes – featuring guests from London, Miami, New York and throughout South Africa.

Guests will include: Zaid Osman (Founder of Sneaker Exchange) , Deben Gogo, Jason Goliath, @ImsimplyB a collector in Miami, Lucas Raps, Uncle Vinny, Mike Pairs in London, Dj Clark Kent in NYC.