Kilo Kami EASING SOUTH AFRICA OUT OF THE LOCKDOWN WITH A SINGLE “DREAMS”

Kilo Kami returns with his new single “Dreams” following up from the launch of his debut project “Trnce” in collaboration with Red Bull, South Africa last year. The track features two of the hottest South African Hip-Hop artists Kashcpt from Cape Town and Flowjones Jr from Johannesburg.

The track was written and produced in isolation when South Africa went into lockdown (due to Covid-19) earlier this year. Kilo Kami found himself impacted by this knowing that life on the road would be on hold for a while. Being in lock down with no anticipated live performances gave him the time to fully focus on upcoming projects and having the opportunity to work with Kashcpt and Flowjones Jr who he had always admired.

Talking through the collaboration process Kilo Kami comments ‘‘ I was listening to a lot of Lil Tecca, Iann Dior and Lil Mosey’s music when I made the beat for “Dreams”’. He adds ‘after making the beat one morning I sent to Kashcpt and he literally sent the vocals back in an hour. I did not change a thing. It was crazy. He delivers such relatability through his voice and perspective’. Then ‘Flowjones Jr completed the vision for the track and delivered such a solid verse bringing his own unique attitude and grit’. He concludes ‘I am just so excited about the talent that is coming out of South Africa right now’.

