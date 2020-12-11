KID CUDI RELEASES NEW TRACK FEATURING SKEPTA & POP SMOKE “SHOW OUT”

proudly lives up to the legacy of the series, raising the bar even.

It stands out as the most anticipated sequel of 2020 and a blockbuster befitting of the Man On The Moon legend. Cudi has returned with 18 new songs, inviting a cast of A-list collaborators to join him in space. These include anthems such as “Show Out” [feat. Pop Smoke and Skepta], “Lovin’ Me” [feat. Phoebe Bridgers], and “Rockstar Knights” [feat. Trippie Redd]. Check out the full tracklisting below.

In other big news, Cudi recently co-founded his own production and music management company Mad Solar backed by none other than Bron.

Cudi blasted off into history with Man on the Moon: The End of Day in 2009. It has since gone double-platinum, garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations, and seized a spot on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” A year later, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager claimed #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and went platinum. Audiences worldwide have clamored for the next chapter of this trilogy for a decade now. Cudi delivers with Man on the Moon III: The Chosen now.

Take flight higher than ever with Kid Cudi again.

Get Man On The Moon III: The Chosen HERE

Watch “She Knows This” Video HERE

TRACKLISTING

1. Beautiful Trip

2. Tequila Shots

3. Another Day

4. She Knows This

5. Dive

6. Damaged

7. Heaven On Earth

8. Show Out Featuring Pop Smoke and Skepta

9. Solo Dolo, Pt. III

10. Sad People

11. Elsie’s Baby Boy (flashback)

12. Sept. 16

13. The Void

14. Lovin’ Me Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

15. The Pale Moonlight

16. Rockstar Knights Featuring Trippie Redd

17. 4 Da Kidz

18. Lord I Know