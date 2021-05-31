Khaya Mthethwa To Mentor Old Mutual Amazing Voices’ Top 5 Groups

Africa’s Top 5 groups left in the Old Mutual Amazing Voices have one chance to impress guest mentor, Khaya Mthethwa. The singer-songwriter, musician, composer, arranger, and the multi-instrumentalist steps in to guide the groups as they take on the daunting task of performing his songs. Which group will move Khaya? Will their take of each song get them closer to the US$100 000? The battle of voices continues.

Song list for this week’s episode from the maestro’s pool of sounds:

Southern Six (South Africa) – This Love by Khaya Mthethwa

The Unveiled – Simakade by Khaya Mthethwa

Effect – Move by Khaya Mthethwa

121 Selah – (Incredible by Khaya Mthethwa)

Hush SA – (Ushilo Wena by Khaya Mthethwa)

Tune in every Sunday on the following channels:

South Africa: MZANSI MAGIC & MZANZI WETHU simulcast at 17:00 

Ghana: AFRICA MAGIC at 15:00 

Kenya: MAISHA MAGIC EAST at 18:00 

Nigeria: AFRICA MAGIC at 16:00 

Zimbabwe: ZAMBEZI MAGIC at 17:00 

#amazingvoicesAfrica                                         

 

 

