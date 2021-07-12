KG to face World’s number 1 in her 1st Wimbledon Final!

35-year-old Seshego born wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, informally known as ‘KG’ is the first black South African woman to compete in the Wimbledon final.

Montjane currently ranks in the top 10 of the IFT world rankings, with her highest-ranking being 5th in the world in 2005.

She has 29 singles titles, bagging tournaments like the Belgian Open and the Swiss Open. In 2015, she won the Belgian Open alongside partner Jordanne Whiley and in 2013 and 2014; she reached the quarter and semifinals in the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open

Although she was not able to win a medal in the 2016 Summer Paralympics, two years later, she qualified for Wimbledon as the first black South African woman to reach the tournament and now she is off to the finals! That is not all; she was first the first African wheelchair tennis player to qualify for four Grand Slam tournaments in 2018.

Montjane defeated Momoko Ohtani 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals, qualifying for her first Wimbledon final, at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, on Friday.

The encounter was a complete thrill to watch, with the South African Paralympian creating more opportunities for herself.

She will be taking part in her very first Wimbledon final on Saturday, against the world’s number 1 ranked tennis player, Netherland’s Diede de Groot.

It will not be their first time going head-to-head on court. Alongside British partner Lucy Shuker, the pair defeated Dutch duo Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in the singles semifinals with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win.

The Limpopo born star seemed thrilled to be the first black South African female to reach the Wimbledon finals.

“I am just so happy to have made my first ever Grand Slam singles final,” she told Tennis South Africa.

The finalists will go head-to-head today at 14:30 SAST and will be broadcasted live on SuperSports Channel 210.