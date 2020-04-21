KENYA’S AFRO-POP SENSATION SAUTI SOL RELEASES SINGLE featuring SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR

Award-winning afro-pop sensation, Sauti Sol has released a single, Brighter Days ft the Soweto Gospel Choir off their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Midnight train to be be released on 5 June 2020.

Brighter Days is a motivational and spiritually uplifting anthem. The song reaffirms that one should not be weary and in despair but focus on the promise of Brighter Days. This sing-along praise song spreads positivity and encouragement across different nations in a time when it is needed most. The video was shot in South Africa in Johannesburg's historic main studio, Downtown Music Hub, directed by Ofentse Mwase (OM Films). This hit single couldn't have been released at a better time.

Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir is also set to hit their UK tour starting from October 11th to November 1st 2020, following their October 2019 feature in the Sussex royal African Tour Video that is currently sitting at 2 902 827 views.

In case you have missed Sauti Sol last time on The WavyShow with King Wavy airing weekdays from 17:00 C.A.T, here is the podcast: