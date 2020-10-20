Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami affirms her greatness

Written by on October 20, 2020

The AFRIMMA & AEAUSA 2020 nominee Nadia Mukami has released the third track off her upcoming EP  ‘African PopStar’, the single is titled  ‘Wangu’ and it marks her 12th studio single  and its visuals reminds  Africa why she is nominated  under the category of The Best Female artist in East Africa. Nadia is rapidly amassing global recognition in her soothing vocals and dulcet tunes enough to coax even  non Swahili speaking music lovers in to gyrating their hips.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

SA MUSICAL DUO Chilla No Somnyama TAKE ON GBV

October 20, 2020

0 0

Made Kuti PUSHES FOR LIBERATION WITH HIS DEBUT SINGLE, FREE YOUR MIND

October 19, 2020

0 0

One half of Distruction Boyz QUE advances into lesser destructive sound

October 16, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

IATS to showcase African Talent to the world

Thumbnail
Previous post

SA RAPPER Cassper Nyovest DROPS A VIDEO FOR HIS LEAD SINGLE ‘Bonginkosi’

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST