Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami affirms her greatness

The AFRIMMA & AEAUSA 2020 nominee Nadia Mukami has released the third track off her upcoming EP ‘African PopStar’, the single is titled ‘Wangu’ and it marks her 12th studio single and its visuals reminds Africa why she is nominated under the category of The Best Female artist in East Africa. Nadia is rapidly amassing global recognition in her soothing vocals and dulcet tunes enough to coax even non Swahili speaking music lovers in to gyrating their hips.