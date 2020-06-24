Kenyan rapper King Kaka TAKEs OVER YOUTUBE post a hacking ACTIVITY

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

A Bitcoin hacker had almost deprived Kaka’s fans of a new release this morning. Kenyan rapper king Kaka was set to release the second single titled Nakulove off his upcoming album featuring Pascal Taskodi when he was forced in to a delay by hackers who taken over his YouTube channel.

The rapper took to on twitter immediately upon recovery 0f his channel which was two hours later to to thank every one who had been helpful via DMs and to announced that the highly anticipated single will be up in few, now the single advances even higher on the trends list.