Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones Scoops hiS first BET AWARD NOMINATION

Award winning Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones is ecstatic about a possible new a addition to his award collection after being announced as nominee on the 2020 BET HipHop awards. The excited rapper has been nominated under the Best International Flow category representing African alongs side South Africa’s most celebrated Hip Hop Artist Nasty C.

This category will see both Khaligraph and Nasty going head to head other heavy weight global super star like Meryl (France), Kaaris (France), Stormzy (U.K.), Ms Banks (U.K.) and Djonga (Brazil).