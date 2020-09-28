Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones Scoops hiS first BET AWARD NOMINATION

September 30, 2020

Award winning Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones is ecstatic about a possible new a addition to his award collection after being announced as nominee on the 2020 BET HipHop awards. The excited rapper  has been nominated under the Best International Flow category representing African alongs side South Africa’s most  celebrated Hip Hop Artist  Nasty C.

This category will see both Khaligraph and Nasty  going head to head other heavy weight global super star like Meryl (France), Kaaris (France),  Stormzy (U.K.), Ms Banks (U.K.) and Djonga (Brazil).

 

