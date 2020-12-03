Kenyan musician Willy Paul to release a new album Songs of Solomon this friday

Written by on December 3, 2020

Kenyan award-winning artist and Willy Paul to finally release his eagerly awaited album  ‘Songs of Solomon’ featuring  various East Africa’s leading acts this Friday. Fans are already reeling in excitement following the Willy’s social media post that whooped  up quite anticipating of feel good vibes

“Who’s ready for the #SongsofSolomonAlbum? This Friday we are dropping it, and trust me.. all the songs are a vibe! short comments zikuje please…”

Willy Paul has not only scooped two Pulse Music Video Awards 2020 nomination but fans are also still banging their heads on his recently released hit single titled  ‘Nye’ featuring  Mejja.

