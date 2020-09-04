Kenyan musician Jack Rooster ignites clubbing nostalgia with “AFRIKA DISCO”

Multi-talented producer and musician Jack Rooster has released “AFRIKA DISCO”— a new music video and the third single off his “NYUMBA” album (released late 2019), featuring the sultry vocals of rising star, Khuhani. The upbeat club banger reminds us of a time before the pandemic when we would gather and dance freely and will have you immerse yourself in the uniqueness and vibrancy of African club culture.

AFRIKA DISCO on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC9PdB3l9hc

Jack Rooster also a renowned radio host and DJ says, “Through the music video of “AFRIKA DISCO,” we relive the moments we’ve had and look forward to those yet to come” – Jack Rooster. The video features shots of performance scenes representing the vibrant Nairobi music scene and teleports you onto the Afrikan dance floor, a place where freedom of expression reigns supreme.

Stream album: https://linktr.ee/jackrooster

Rooster’s debut 11-track NYUMBA (means House in many African languages) album is a blend of different genres from House, Hip Hop and R&B among other Kenyan classic genres. Jack delivers a stellar project that truly and authentically reflects the Kenyan spirit, vibe and uniqueness. The album, mixed and mastered by Musyoka of Decimal Records, includes collaborations with The Decimators, Kevin Grands, Nuru and Terrianne Iraki.