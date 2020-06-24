Kenyan Gengetone Hitmakers Ochungulo Family radiates happiness

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

Mpenzi Mtazamaji” is new video offering from Ochungulo family featuring the esteemed band The Kansoul.

Made up of Benzema, Nelly, Dmore and The Goon, Ochungulo Family is a Kenyan musical group crafting a refined fusion of hip hop and traditional Dance hall called Gengetone, this group’s music is gauged by the amount of popular phrases in circulation.

Although the COVIT-19 pandemic has rewritten the creativity regulations the groups have managed to squeeze in a simple one location shoot for this video but that still serves the purpose of radiating the gleeful waves from the convoy that emulates a chill-out session with proper downers.

In Mpenzi Mtazamaji Ochungulo and The Kansoul withdrawn an ante from their usual rowdy sound to a bit of a slow rhythm.