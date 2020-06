Sauti Sol is hosting a virtual listening  session for their fifth album launch, Midnight Train.

Join in the conversation

Webninar Link: https://umusic.zoom.com/j/98875705985?pwd=K0JvcUtaMlgrOW1EK0FZaWw2OVBuZz09 Password: @M1dnight2 Meeting ID : 988 7570 5985

In case you have missed KMG and Noah Makholwa chating to Sauti Sol after their insecure single release listen here.