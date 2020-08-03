Kenyan afro pop band Sauti Sol stars in a new reality show

East African Pop sensation Sauti Sol aired the first episode of their new reality show ‘Sol Family’ last night on Maisha Magic Plus.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical journey , take views behind the scence of music making process with a glimpse into the personal lives of band members Willis Austin Chimano, Bien-Aime Baraza, Polycarp Otieno and Savara together with Mudigi Nviiri and Bensoul, two musicians signed to the group’s record label Sol Generation are also starring in the show.

The Head of Maisha Magic Plus channel, Margaret Mathore said, “We are excited to be launching Sol Family on the channel this August. Sauti Sol is a household Kenyan name, and as Kenya’s most loved story teller we strongly believe that this addition to the content mix will offer our viewers greater local entertainment and broaden the genres that are currently available on offer on the channel. We look forward to the launch of Sol Family and trust that it will resonate well with our audiences just as much as all the other shows on our channel.”

Sauti Sol is one of the continent’s most successful acts Having traveled successfully across Africa, the US, Europe and Australia, the chart-topping band has received the appreciation and respect of both their fans and the industry, receiving international awards including BET Awards, an MTV EMA for Best African Act and an MTV Africa Award for Best African Group.

