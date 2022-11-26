KELLY KHUMALO RELEASES BAZOKHULUMA FT ZAKWE & MTHUNZI!

Kelly drops her highly anticipated single titled, Bazokhuluma ft Zakwe & Mthunzi is finally out! Celebrated, award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo releases the official debut single from her much-anticipated  upcoming album, From A God To A King.

After performing the single at her recent show From A God To A King Tour, supporters are thrilled to be finally streaming the single on multiple platforms.

 

Bazokhuluma directly translates to “They will talk”. This can be seen as a powerful term that expresses that people will talk irrespective of what you do, and that should not deter you from living your life. We can see Kelly live up to this phrase throughout her personal life.

“Bazokhuluma will definitely be a December hit. Working with Zakwe and Mthunzi has been so amazing and this song is a perfect transition to welcome the upcoming album. A King does not bother himself with what other people have to say, he just reigns, and this song describes the magnitude of this,” says Kelly.

