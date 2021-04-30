KDDO LINKS UP WITH DAVIDO IN NEW SINGLE, BEAMER BODY

[Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday 30 April 2021 ] KDDO is one of Africa’s most decorated music producers, and today reveals the track and visual to a new Davido-assisted Afro banger titled “Beamer Body” via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa and Pentlife Music.

[Watch HERE.]

KDDO first teased on the Davido collaboration in the final quarter of last year, and it’s been highly-anticipated ever since. The release of this new banger is also sequel to the successful run of his recent and critically acclaimed Amapiano music hit, eWallet that shook the nation with style.

Speaking on the track, KDDO remembers linking up with music heavyweight, Davido while on tour last year in Las Vegas to record Beamer Body.

“I had already started working on the single back in LA. Davido and I were playing music back at the hotel in Vegas, then the beat came on and we were all just vibing. David really liked it, he got mad hyped about it and added a verse on the spot” says KDDO.

While Beamer Body beat is infectious and attacked with melodies from the musical duo, its focal message (adequately represented in glimpses from the music video directed by Chris Simon) seeks to empower beautiful women from around the world to be comfortable in their bodies. “Feel sexy, baby! There’s something about you,” KDDO adds.

Interestingly, “ Beamer Body” also serves as the lead single to his forth-coming debut EP project, which is now available for pre-order/pre-save on music streaming platforms. The EP has been designed to be a feel-good body of work for the fans and we probably have the pandemic to thank for catalysing KDDO’s efforts to drop. He will continue his genius operation from his base in Los Angeles, building upon his laurels in music some of which include “1st Afrobeats RIAA Gold Award”; “Producer of The Year”; “Music Producer of the Year”; “Longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history (Fall performed by Davido)”; “Top 100 most Shazam-ed singles in America”; “1st Nigerian producer to sell multi-platinum in South Africa,” and also extending his collaborative reach beyond the prominence of superstars Davido, Chris Brown, AKA, Mayorkun, Cardi B, Beyonce and Popcaan. Don’t sleep on KDDO!