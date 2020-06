Duo, Kaygee DaKing & Bizizi, broke into the music scene and rocked it with their massive hit, ‘Kokota’ in 2019. The runaway success of the amapiano track pushed them to hit the studio again, culminating in their debut album ‘Kokota Piano (Amapiano Vol. 1)’.

Kaygee and Bizizi are evidently here for the long haul and unload 13 killer knockout tracks.

