Kanyan Afro pop band Sauti Sol smash the internet with a virtual performance

The award winning East African pop band Sauti Sol blew the internet off this past Saturday with with a hot virtual perforce the for their fifth Studio album the Midnight Train, The band kick off this epic event by paying homage the man the credit their greatness to their al time role model the legendary singer-songwriter Eric Wainaina

“Where do we even start?. From watching you way back in Club Afrique. All we ever wanted was to be like you, You showed and continue to show us what musicianship and authenticity is all about. There is definitely no us without you and your art.,, Thank you for always having our backs, You are a King.” They said prerecorded video.

This YouTube Live event was a raving success with Over 45k people watched in average. The bank also aired the 4th episode of the reality show Sol Family watch below.