Kamo Mphela teases new music with sultry artwork

Dancing sensation and Amapiano Queen Kamo Mphela shared news on her social media pages last Friday that she is excited to release new song Nkulunkulu to her fans; dropping on Friday, 26 March 2021.

Known for her exhilarating and explosive dance moves alongside her catchy feature verses on some of the biggest Amapiano tracks, Kamo Mphela is dropping her very first official single that promises to be a new hit dance anthem.

Staying true to the Amapiano sound that’s taking the world by storm, Nkulunkulu serves as a dance prayer for endless blessings in living the “soft” life. Kamo cleverly adds her signature flow with repetitive catchy verses served up over a fast-paced beat that with a melodic hum along.

Returning from touring Nairobi, Kenya this past weekend – Kamo Mphela had this to say about her first single “Finally! I’m beyond excited to drop my very own song.” She went on to add “I’ve been working on a project for some time now and Nkulunkulu is the first of many new songs from me! I can’t wait for my fans to hear and dance along with me to my music which drops on Friday!”

Set to also release a video for the upcoming single this week, the singer and dancer is also dropping a short EP also titled Nkulunkulu in the weeks to follow with exciting features, solidifying her as a global superstar in the making and an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

Be sure to stream and listen to Nkulunkulu from Kamo Mphela when it drops on all digital platforms this Friday.