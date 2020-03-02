KALASHA INTERNATIONAL TV AND FILM MARKET IS ANNOUNCED TO COME BACK FOR THE 4TH YEAR

The Audiovisual Cooperation Service is pleased to announce the 4th edition of the Kalasha International TV and Film Market, this event dedicated to all regional and international professionals in TV, Film and digital sectors is be held from the 1st to 3rd April at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi Kenya. Last year, about 70 exhibitors and more than 800 visitors attended this major event for the audiovisual and film sector in East Africa and this year the participation is also expected to show a growing significance.

Kalasha International TV & Film Market is a 3-day trade fair showcasing companies from international and East African region offering high-level interaction for trading, sharing ideas, with side events that include conferences, workshops, coaching and pitching sessions.

It also offers a unique platform for all regional & international players and festival goers from the TV & Film industry to gather, discuss exchange, collaborate, share stories and develop new business opportunities.