K.O PREMIERES VISUALS FOR ‘LUCKY STAR’

Today award winning rapper, K.O, drops the visuals for his summer single, ‘Lucky Star’ on all digital platforms. He premiered the video at midnight and had a watch party with fans who were chatting to K.O when the video went live. Known for always delivering visually, the Ted Magerman and Dale Fortune directed video does not disappoint.

The video sees K.O being shown around the city by his lovely companion from a lovely view overlooking the city to jet skis, they end the night with a brass band performing the hit single.

Fans will also enjoy a welcomed surprise appearance by former Teargas member, Maezeedoesit.

“Coming out of the current worldwide pandemic, we all need to do the best we can to reach for the stars by living our lives to the fullest since it is now more clear than ever that tomorrow is not promised. Pushing the envelope in every aspect of one’s life/hustle. The opening line of the hook “siyaphezulu” which simply translates as “we are going up” is an umbrella tag line that literally speaks to exactly that. This is the perfect theme song for self-starters out there whose inner voice serve as their biggest motivation and number cheerleader hence the play on sports and combat in the lyrics,” said the rapper.Stream the single here: https://VA.lnk.to/KOLSDC