Junior Taurus releases first single titled ‘Umfazi’ off his latest offering ‘Time EP’.

September 25, 2022

Junior Taurus leads the way to the end of September on a soulful yet sobering reality for many women in South Africa, with his first single ‘Umfazi’ featuring the powerful vocalist Cnethemba Gonelo off his latest EP titled ‘Time’, set to drop on the 30th of September 22. ‘Umfazi’ is dedicated to all the women, mothers, daughters and sisters that have fallen victim to abuse. When talking about the song, this is what Junior had to say; “Umfazi loosely translates into Ufa Azi, meaning you die knowing. A woman dies knowing, with all the red flags and signs there, her nurturing demeanour will without a doubt lead her into a losing battle.” Listen here.

Junior Taurus gives us a glimpse of the sound of the EP with this first single Umfazi. The transcendental live instruments, paired with the featured artists, seamlessly complement the sound with captivating vocals. Having worked with the talented Cnethemba Gonelo before on smash hits iKhaya and Unoqutiko, this is what he said about working with her ‘Cnethemba is an amazing artist, such an old soul at her young age. She reminds me of a time when everything was possible, she’s a beautiful story teller.’ Her captivating voice evokes powerful emotions and is able to relay the messaging beautifully.

The title of the EP comes as a result of time having its own plans, Junior Taurus had planned to release a full body of work in September when talking about the title, this is what he had to say “I was scheduled to release my life-long work in September but time had other plans, I guess it was not the right time.” Trust the timing of your life, a saying that is often used to encourage one while navigating through life. He continued to share; “Create your own lane, play your own songs, build your own fan base, more importantly create the space you want to live in, for time is not guaranteed”

