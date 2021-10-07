Jub Jub faces backlash after MacG podcast airs



By Philani Mzila

IT seems TV Personality Molemo Jub Jub Maaronyane might have ran his mouth too loud during his interview with Podcast and Chill with MacG on Wednesday.

Jub Jub who is a TV presenter for the controversial Moja Love 157’s Uyajola 9/9 made a couple of allegations during the live Podcast that is aired on Channel O.

In some of of the controversial allegations he made on the show were the about his former girlfriend and award winning singer Kelly Khumalo where he made claims that she was a “witch” and that she was denying him the rights to be part of their son’s life.

Jub Jub fathered a child with Kelly before he was sentenced to jail to serve time for illegally car-racing under the influence of drugs that led to the death school kids in Protea Glen in Soweto along with his friend Themba Tshabalala.

The allegations Jub Jub made on the MacG show have come back to haunt him as TV personality, actress and his ex girlfriend Amanda Du-Pont came forward and accused him of raping her, physically and emotionslly abusing her during the two-year-relationship they had with him.

During the live interview Jub Jub even suggested that it was Kelly who managed to end his relationship with Amanda.

This prompted an emotional Amanda to post a video where she claimed Jub Jub raped her.

“I was raped by Jub Jub, emotionally and physically abused for 2-years,” she said teary.

People on social media began questioning basis of Amanda’s claims. In the video clip she mentions that she regrets not speaking out about the ordeal.

On Thursday TV Presenter and Award Winning Journalist Masechaba Ndlovu added salt to the wound when she released a statement saying she was raped,” I was raped too. It happened at Mama Jackie’s house in Naturena. I was a virgin,” the statement read.

As this was not enough, on Thursday evening Moja Love 157 released a statement distancing themselves from Jub Jub’s actions.

In a statement Moja Love released on Thursday evening, the channel announced that they have suspended Jub Jub..

“Jub Jub conducted an interview with Podcast and Chill with MacG, which is aired on Channel O in his personal capacity. Moja Love was not part of the editorial of that interview and is not associated with the content thereof.

As a channel though we don’t condone Gender Based Violence in any form and any under circumstances as Moja Love we have decided to suspend Jub Jub” the statement reads.

Attempts to get comment from Jub Jub proved fruitless as his phone went straight to voicemail.

Attempts also to get comment from Jub Jub’s manager Pablo proved fruitless too.