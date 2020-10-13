Josh Wantie gears up for a release with International sensation Conor Maynard

South African pop star and SAMA-nominated Josh Wantie has announced that he has collaborated with international singing sensation Conor Maynard on a brand new single entitled ‘Never Let Me Go’. The single is due for release this coming Friday, October 16th, through Gallo Record Company and is available on pre-save HERE.

Listen to a teaser clip of ‘Never Let Me Go’ HERE.

Josh Wantie had an incredible start to 2020 releasing his ‘Lifeline EP’ and then having it nominated for “Best Pop Album” at this year’s SAMAs. One of SA’s finest Pop artists has now teamed up with one of the UK’s biggest singer-songwriters.

Conor Maynard, born and raised in Brighton, rose to fame in 2012 when he was nominated for, and subsequently won, MTV’s Brand New for 2012 award. His debut album, Contrast, was released in July 2012 which produced the successful single “Can’t Say No“. Since then, Maynard has hits with singles “Vegas Girl”, “Turn Around feat Ne-Yo”, “R U Crazy” (produced by Labrinth) and most recently “Hold On Tight”. Maynard has also collaborated with some major artists, including Snoop Dogg, SHAUN, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Hardwell, Cash Cash, R3HAB, Kriss Kross Amsterdam, Sam Feldt and Ty Dolla $ign.

So, how did this collab come about?

Wantie and Maynard were at a writing camp together in London early 2020 and Wantie really liked the way Maynard worked. A few months later Wantie sent him some of his material for his input and he loved the ‘Never Let Me Go’ track so much, that said he was keen to feature and work on it together.

Sounds like it happened so easily, but Wantie has worked hard for years to have this opportunity arise and it’s such beautiful coming together of two incredible artists. Asking Wantie what it was like working with Maynard, he says “He is a consummate professional and one of the best writers/singers I have ever worked with, so it’s an awesome opportunity.”

Look out for the brand-new single from Josh Wantie and Conor Maynard ‘Never Let Me Go’ due for release this Friday, October 16th. Pre-save it now from http://africori.to/nlmg.