Joeboy forests a flood of emotions in his upcoming debut album

Written by on October 7, 2020

Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy steps in to the new chapter of his music career with a new single  titled ‘Lonely’ dropping this coming Friday 9th October. This new single is off his upcoming debut album titled ‘SBBM’.

Just a couple of days back Joeboy took to social media to thank his fan for continuous support after  his relentless hard work had earned him 250 million stream across all digital platforms for his six official singles.

Oct 9th !💫💡❤️

