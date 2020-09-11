JHEHLAH PREMIERES VISUALS FOR FEEL GOOD SINGLE – “SHORT SKIRT”

Written by on September 11, 2020

Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter Jhehlah releases his debut single & music video for “Short Skirt”. The infectious mid-tempo jam is his first release in East Africa and was produced by Yung Alpha.  With his sound rooted in both Nigerian and Ghanaian Pop/Highlife nuances, he delivers a catchy Afro-Pop ballad.

Directed by Mike Static, the stunning music video takes his fans on a visual trip as he sings out his lungs out to the lady who seems to have stolen his heart.

SHORT SKIRT music video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=142R5EbPH9E

Stream/Download ‘Short Skirt’: https://fuga.ffm.to/shortskirt

Speaking on the stellar debut, Jhehlah says, “This is the beginning of my music journey as I define my versatility as an artist. The music industry moving forward would not have enough of me and that is why music listeners, buffs and critics alike need to pay attention to what I have to offer them musically and visually.”

Currently backed by world class productions and Geobek standard management, Jhehlah is in line to take the music industry by storm as he leaves a mark in the scene. He is working on releasing more singles later in the year.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
