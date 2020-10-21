JETHRO TAIT’S ‘DREAMS’ J3STR REMIX PICKED UP BY US LABEL CASABALANCA/REPUBLIC

Just weeks after Tech House DJ, J3STR, released an official remix of Jethro Tait’s ‘Dreams’, International Label Casablanca/Republic Records picks up the track for distribution in the United States!

J3STR added his signature vocal processing and turned the pop-classic into a club dance floor anthem…with great rewards!

ABOUT ‘DREAMS’

Fleetwood Mac has had an immense impact on the music industry for several decades, inspiring fans and other musicians alike. As a way to pay tribute, many artists have created their own renditions of the band’s greatest hits. Now, up and coming singer-songwriter Jethro Tait is adding his voice with an incredible cover of one of the band’s most iconic tracks – DREAMS.

The original song, about a relationship coming to an end and an attempt to philosophically process the separation, was written by Stevie Nicks in 1977. For Jethro, who grew up listening to Fleetwood Mac, the song has special meaning. “DREAMS reminds me a lot of my mom and makes me feel nostalgic. It reminds me of being at home with my family. As we now live in different places, I don’t get to see them that often.”

Jethro originally wanted to release an adaptation of the song, which incorporated his own lyrics with the original chorus, but was unable to get permission to do so. Instead, he decided to release a cover. “In my opinion DREAMS is one of the best songs ever written and my cover pays tribute to the song and the band. I have, however, added my own spin and unique energy without taking away from the elements that made the original so memorable.”

While the song was originally released more than forty years ago, Jethro believes that the message remains relevant today. In addition, while it will undoubtedly evoke nostalgia in more mature listeners, he is hoping that it will introduce a whole new generation to this timeless classic.

