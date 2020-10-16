Jesse’S Clegg brand new single, Speed of Light GRACES DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Jesse Clegg has created some of his best work while in Los Angeles. Under normal circumstances, he often finds himself working under pressure but add a looming travel ban and Jesse Clegg found himself in unchartered territory in March of this year! But, regardless of all of this, Jesse Clegg managed to make magic in studio and get back to South Africa in time before going into a complete lockdown. What has resulted is his long-anticipated new hit single, Speed of Light: an upbeat pop-inspired track about how life can still hold some inspiring surprises, even at our lowest points.

“The song is written from the perspective of someone who is dealing with disappointment and regret, and then suddenly stumbles into an experience that allows him to rediscover his passion and feeling of connection. It’s ultimately about how, even at our lowest points, life can still hold some inspiring surprises,” explains Jesse about what the song encompasses.

Jesse wrote and produced the song with Nick Furlong (Avicci, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kygo, Steve Aoki) and Nick Petricca (lead singer of Walk the Moon); the track was mixed by Tim Pagnotta (Grammy-winning producer for Blink 182, Neon Trees and Walk the Moon). the result of working with such formidable world-class producers is evident in the quality of the new song.

The single is an exciting variation from his acoustic rock sound combining his synonymous writing style with a bold and unpredictable production. Speed of Light follows on the back of Jesse’s previous chart-topping hit, Let It Burn, which marked his first new original music since the release of I’ve Been Looking in March 2018; the first and only collaboration he did with his father.

Listen to the track here on your preferred music service: https://lnk.to/KqCoX9de