Jesse Suntele Getting to Drop New Music || JFLO Tells It Like It Is

Written by on April 30, 2021

JFLO has impacted the South African entertainment industry as an actor, TV Presenter and is also known in our local Hip Hop scene as a rapping juggernaut with a timeless flow. He returns to his music side with a new single set to drop this Friday titled Tell Me.

Popularly known for keeping our screens entertained as actor and TV presenter Jesse Suntele, JFLO is gearing up his music career as a rapper with his single Tell Me ahead of an upcoming EP set to drop later in May.  

Previously featured on hit singles such as Jehova with Kelly Khumalo and No Problems with Yung Tyran, JFLO backs his rap career with a hard, boom bap influenced, body bagging single that confirms him as a hip-hop giant with a track record to prove!

Tell Me is about being the man, gaining success guaranteed with the crew, the boldest in the game by cleverly using hip hop references to drive just how the JFLO keeps it fresh with his street cred. The track sees JFLO reinforce himself as an undeniable rap force with this sharp verses, catchy chorus and swagger filled flow.

 Tell Me drops Friday 30 April 2021, and will be available on all music stores.

 

