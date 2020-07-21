Jeremy Loops releases Imortal man video ft. an 85-year-old coronavirus survivor.

The music video for Mortal Man Acoustic is an intimate, sun-drenched production, shot in the South Africa mother city Cape Town’s beautiful mountain ranges and smaller, more intimate spaces. Starring alongside Jeremy is ‘Granny Laundry’, an 85-year-old COVID-19 survivor who lives in Kommetjie, Jeremy’s hometown.

Watch The Music Video, directed by Dougal Paterson & Jeremy Loops here:

‘Mortal Man at its essence is a song about acknowledging one’s Mortality and, by extension, the endurance of the human spirit. When I heard Granny Laundry’s story, I had to meet her.’ says Jeremy. ‘The elderly

wrestle with Mortality more than anyone else, and to have to face coronavirus at that age is to push one to their existential limit. I think she’s remarkable.’

He adds: ‘That juxtaposition of this young man who, in his own way, believes he’ll live forever being hand-in-hand with an elderly woman who knows better captures the essence of Mortal Man.’