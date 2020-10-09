J3STR flairs up Jethro Tait’s ‘Dreams’ with his tech signature !

South Africa Tech House DJ, J3STR, released an official remix of Jethro Tait’s ‘Dreams’. J3STR added his signature vocal processing and turned the pop-classic into a club dance floor anthem. The original version is currently charting across all major radio stations in South Africa.

ABOUT DREAMS:

Fleetwood Mac has had an immense impact on the music industry for several decades, inspiring fans and other musicians alike. As a way to pay tribute, many artists have created their own renditions of the band’s greatest hits. Now, up and coming singer-songwriter Jethro Tait is adding his voice with an incredible cover of one of the band’s most iconic tracks – DREAMS.

The original song, about a relationship coming to an end and an attempt to philosophically process the separation, was written by Stevie Nicks in 1977. For Jethro, who grew up listening to Fleetwood Mac, the song has special meaning. “DREAMS reminds me a lot of my mom and makes me feel nostalgic. It reminds me of being at home with my family. As we now live in different places, I don’t get to see them that often.”

Jethro originally wanted to release an adaptation of the song, which incorporated his own lyrics with the original chorus, but was unable to get permission to do so. Instead, he decided to release a cover. “In my opinion DREAMS is one of the best songs ever written and my cover pays tribute to the song and the band. I have, however, added my own spin and unique energy without taking away from the elements that made the original so memorable.”

While the song was originally released more than forty years ago, Jethro believes that the message remains relevant today. In addition, while it will undoubtedly evoke nostalgia in more mature listeners, he is hoping that it will introduce a whole new generation to this timeless classic.

DREAMS, which is available for download now, follows on the single Sad, which was released to much acclaim in February this year.

DREAMS is currently Top 20 on the SA Top 100 SPINS Airplay Chart and charting across key radio stations!

Buy/Stream: https://jethrotait.lnk.to/DreamsJ3STRRemix

Jethro started playing guitar when he was 13, took his first step into the industry as a songwriter when he signed a deal with Universal Publishing in 2013, and cut his teeth as a performer in 2014 as part of the boyband FOUR, who won The X Factor South Africa and went on to share the stage with international acts like One Direction and Nicki Minaj before parting ways to pursue solo careers. He was signed by Universal Music South Africa in 2017.

Despite boasting an impressive resume, he says that his career highlight to date was having Running Wild, the smash hit he wrote with Pascal and Pearce, reaching multi-platinum status. “It was my first release as a solo artist, and I am extremely proud of it.” Influenced largely by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jethro has positioned himself as a pop artist with a penchant for original, catchy music. “I started listening to Ed Sheeran at a time when my song writing was still developing, and I really liked how he wrote songs.