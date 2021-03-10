IVANGELI GOSPEL TO RELEASE THEIR DEBUT ALBUM “GETSEMANE” IN MARCH

DURBAN, 10 March 2021 – After the great introduction of Ivangeli Gospel through their ground breaking EP titled “UKhisimusi” featuring Christmas Carols in isiZulu, the Durban based group is releasing their highly anticipated debut album – “Getsemane” for Easter 2021. The group by legendary South African Gospel music Composer/Producer/Singer – Sipho Mbele and Singer/Songwriter/Producer/Music Director Zolani Maseko Mkhize is sharing with you two singles from their forthcoming 14 track album.

The album, aimed at giving us hope and faith as we go through the challenges and effects of Covid 19, is produced by the Sipho Mbele and Zolani Maseko Mkhize with additional production by Lwazi Mngomezulu. It features some incredible, fresh Durban based talent, who have been invited as guest vocalists on the project in addition to the producers’ vocal performances on the project.

Both Sipho and Zolani have achieved their fair share of success with Sipho having written and produced hits for Gospel artists like Deborah Fraser, Sifiso Ncwane and Lundi to name but a few, while Zolani has been behind the musical direction of the popular SA Crown Gospel Awards Choir from the very first ceremony, besides working with several artists and producers within the Gospel and Choral music scene. This gives the project an edge and great chance at making it one of your favourite music experiences. While the album still pays tribute to some of the great SA Gospel hits, Ivangeli Gospel still provides brand new compositions that will make a mark in the catalogue of great South African Gospel music.

The single will be available on all digital music platforms for streaming and downloads from this Friday, 26th of February. The full album will be available with pre-order / pre-add before its official March release right in time for this Easter.

Ivangeli Gospel makes a grand entry into the scene with this debut album.

Ivangeli Gospel Group is a new formation by innovative and forward-thinking legendary Gospel musicians, Sipho Mbele and Zolani Mkhize.

Sipho Mbele is a singer, songwriter and producer born in KwaZulu Natal. He started his career in the early 90’s after he moved to Joburg and worked as a backing vocalist and studio singer for various artists like Chicco Twala, Ray Phiri, Casino, Johnny Clegg, Rebecca Malope, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and others in pursuit of his dream of being a musician in music industry.

Zolani Maseko Mkhize is a singer, songwriter, music director, choir conductor and entrepreneur. He was born in 1976 in Bellington, South Africa, although he has spent most of his life in KwaNdengezi where he currently resides. Zolani composed his first song at the age of 9 years and by age of 12 years, his musical ability launched him as a conductor of an adult church choir at his church. Music has always been a part of his life and Ivangeli Gospel is his latest venture.

Sipho and Zolani have countless years of experience writing, composing, arranging, and producing music with various high profile music artists and platinum selling albums and have now taken the decision to do it for themselves.