IT’S ALL EYES ON RISING R&B SINGER ELAINE IN NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO “RIGHT NOW”

South African R&B singer and songwriter Elaine is kicking off her next era of music with her moody new single “Right Now.” The beautifully shot music video, directed by Nape Phasha, shows Elaine living her best life and putting herself and her music first after being frustrated with her lover. The song was featured on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music radio show New Music Daily alongside a FaceTime interview Zane today.

“This song is exactly what it means and feels like to welcome growth, celebrate being a confident woman and find comfort in independence,” says Elaine. When making this song, I remember walking up to the mic with a lot of things I was carrying in my heart but had trouble communicating and relaying to others. After I recorded it, things changed for me. The concept of Love transformed from being a good lover to someone, to being a good lover to myself too.”

“Right Now” marks her first new song release since 2019’s history-making EP Elements. The 7-song collection blends mellow yet sweet R&B melodies with hints of trap-inspired moodiness. With Elements, which was certified Platinum in South Africa, Elaine became the first independent female artist to ever reach #1 on the Apple Music Sub-Saharan African charts.

Already a household name as the most streamed female artist in her home country, Elaine is ready to make her mark in the US. In case you missed it, check out this special intro video piece on Elaine.

