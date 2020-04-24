IT IS THE COLLUSION OF THE WEST AND THE SOUTH On STONEbowey’s new single, Bow Down FEATURING Nasty C.

Grammy-nominated musician, Stonebwoy, who rose to international stardom after being the first artist of his kind to win a BET Award in 2015, has joined forces with Def Jam’s newest signee, Nasty C, on a single titled Bow Down.

This powerhouse music collaboration, 2 years in the making, sees a West meets South alliance that music lovers globally will appreciate.

“As a creative, I always push myself to be as diverse as possible and Bow Down is one of the perfect examples. It is my first time being on such a Hip Hop-inspired beat,” shares Stonebwoy.

Bow Down is the lead single for the South African market off Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction which also dropped today.

“Africa being the heart and soul of Anloga Junction, there was no other artist that seemed to be a better fit than Nasty C. Asides from all the great work he has done musically, our energies connected well every time we linked up, so when he come to Ghana in April 2018 we made this jam in my house and the rest is history.” added Stonebwoy

Enjoy the full Anloga Junction album by streaming or downloading it here: https://kv-online-talent.lnk.to/AJ20