It is Love at first side for Tanzanian Songstress Zuchu

The Latest edition of the Wasafi family Zuchu might be the new kind on the block but she is way passed the steady on the rise scale straight to her zenith.

Zuhura Kopa known by the stage name Zuchu has introduced herself a couple of months ago with a love anthem Wena that had amassed I million views in just two days living up to its depiction “love at first side”. She has since won over thousand of hearts with her mellow seductive vocals, one sensuous melody after another.

Her EP “My Name Is Zuchu” is currently sitting on impressive number of views, Packed with jams such as Raha, Kwaru, Nisamehe with the least viewed on 34k to the highest viewed on 4.3M.

Zuchu also has received her silver plaque awarded by You tube to content creators who has exited 100k subscribers. This follows shortly after Wasafi records founder Diamond platinums was celebrated for being the first Sub Saran artist to reach 1 billion views.