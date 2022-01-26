INTRUDER BREAKS AT SABC OFFICE.

By Philani Mzila

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) can confirm that an intruder broke into its Bloemfontein office on Sunday, vandalising the building near its studios.



On confrontation, a fight broke out, and a Security officer fired a shot at the suspect, injuring his lower body.



The suspect was taken to Pelonomi Hospital. No security officers or SABC employees on duty sustained any injuries during the incident.



A case was opened with the Bloemfontein Hawkes and is being led by Captain Cynthia Moleko.

“The SABC commends its security officers for containing the situation and preventing further damage to its staff and property,” said SABC Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Marketing Gugu Ntuli.







